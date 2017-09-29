New red-surfaced cycle lanes are to be installed in Edinburgh in a bid to stop cyclists from snagging their wheels on tram tracks.

The markings will show the optimum angle for crossing the tracks.

They will be installed by the end of October, along with warning signs.

They are the first steps in a project to help cyclists negotiate the tram tracks. A campaign urging all road users to "look out for each other" has also been launched.

The new road markings will be at:

York Place into Elder Street

Shandwick Place into Queensferry Street

Princes Street on to Waverley Bridge

Princes Street into South St David Street

Princes Street into Frederick Street

There will also be red surfacing added to the existing cycle lane at Haymarket Yards.

Edinburgh medical student Zhi Min Soh, 23, was killed in May in a collision with a minibus after her wheel became caught in the tracks on Princes Street.

Lesley Macinnes, City of Edinburgh Council's transport convener, said: "Road safety is one of the council's top priorities and we've been working very closely with cycling groups for many months on ways to help make it easier for cyclists to safely cross tram tracks in the city centre.

"The measures we've been able to bring forward as phase one will help demonstrate the safest angle to cross the tracks at five key points along the route, something which we know will be especially welcomed by less confident cyclists.

"We're emphasising that this is about all road users looking out for each other to keep themselves and each other safe.

"Drivers need to make sure they give cyclists plenty of time and extra space to get into the position they need to be in to cross the tram tracks safely and cyclists need to clearly signal - as early as possible - what they plan to do. By looking out for each other, we can ensure we all reach our destination safely."