Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened near Kirkcaldy bus station

A man with learning difficulties has been badly hurt in an attack near a bus station in Fife.

Peter Menellis, 25, was admitted to hospital after suffering injuries to his face and hand in the incident in Kirkcaldy on Saturday night.

Police Scotland said a man had been detained in connection with the attack.

Officers are urging anyone who witnessed the incident in the Hill Street area at about 23:00 to contact them.

Det Sgt Samantha Davidson of Kirkcaldy CID said: "The victim sustained serious injuries and our investigation into this incident continues.

"We're eager to speak to anyone who witnessed the assault, or who was in the Hill Street area around this time, and would ask those with information to contact us as soon as possible."

Image copyright Carlie Young Image caption Peter Menellis suffered cuts and bruises in the attack

The victim's cousin, Carlie Young, posted images of his injuries on social media as she urged anyone with information to assist the police.

She said Mr Menellis was sore and covered with cuts and bruises but making a recovery.