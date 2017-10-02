Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Man charged with hare coursing in East Lothian

A man has been charged with hare coursing in East Lothian.

Police saw a dog running around near Chapelhill in Dirleton on Sunday and detained a 24-year-old.

He has been reported to the procurator fiscal for hare coursing offences and given specific bail conditions not to enter East Lothian if he is in possession of a dog.

Insp Andy Hill, of Police Scotland, said: "Hare coursing is an illegal and cruel form of hunting hares."

He added: "Over the past few years we have seen East Lothian become a popular destination for people who wish to engage in this activity, particularly after the crops have been harvested and there are open fields where the animals have little cover."

