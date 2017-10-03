Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Police have released a new image of Libbi

The death of a teenage girl in Fife is not being treated as suspicious by police.

The body of Elisabeth Toledo, known as Libbi was found at a disused scrapyard at the junction of Kirkcaldy's Denburn Road and Smeaton Road on Thursday 21 September.

Police had been looking for the 17-year-old since she was last seen in Veronica Crescent on 11 September.

Police said it was "a tragic loss of a young life".

Ch Insp Adrian Annandale, of Police Scotland, said: "Our heartfelt condolences are with Libbi's family and friends at this very difficult time.

"I want to take this opportunity to extend my sincere thanks to everyone who supported our investigation by coming forward with possible sightings and sharing our appeals for information."