Image caption Mr Barclay was stopped at Dubai International Airport in September last year

A charity representing an Edinburgh man detained in Dubai over a forged banknote has said he is due to have his passport returned later.

William Barclay was facing up to a year in jail after being accused of trying to exchange a fake £20 note during a family holiday last September.

When he returned on another holiday last month, he was held in jail for three days and his passport taken.

The charity Detained in Dubai said he had been promised the passport back.

He is then due to be escorted to the airport later on Wednesday so he can be reunited with his family in Scotland.

Family holiday

Mr Barclay was quizzed by detectives for 12 hours after trying to exchange money at the Al Hamra Mall in Ras Al Khaimah in 2016.

He was accused of being in possession of counterfeit cash but then told no charges would be brought and was allowed to continue his family holiday.

On returning to Dubai on 15 September this year, with his wife Monique and two children, Mr Barclay was stopped at the airport and detained again.

Radha Stirling, of Detained in Dubai, who is representing Mr Barclay, said that without international support and publicity, he could have been held for many months, if not years, which has been the case with other British Nationals.

He said: "The Ras Al Khaima tourism development authority telephoned me today to advise that they had arranged for Mr Barclay's passport to be returned at 20:30 local time this evening.

"Ms Frei told me that they would escort him to the airport and make sure he is back in Edinburgh, reunited with his family as soon as possible.

"She also advised that they would pay for his hotel bills.

"She said that it was a police issue and that the government of Ras Al Khaima would be 'making changes for the future'.

"I have spoken with Billy and his family who are over the moon, relieved and excited that their ordeal has almost come to an end. They can breathe again."