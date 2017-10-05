Image copyright Google

A man who grabbed a woman and indecently assaulted her in an Edinburgh stairwell is being sought by police.

The incident happened in Rankeillor Street at about 03:00 on Sunday.

The 23-year-old woman managed to fight the attacker off.

The man was described as being white, in his early 30s, 5ft 5in tall, of medium build, with deep set eyes, very short, blond hair and he was wearing a light-coloured hooded top.

Det Insp Donnie MacLeod, of Police Scotland, said: "This attack left the young woman extremely distressed and we are pursuing a number of lines of inquiry to identify the male responsible.

"If you remember seeing any suspicious activity on Rankeillor Street during the early hours of Sunday morning then please contact police immediately.

"We are also keen to speak to you if you recognise the description of the suspect or have any other information that can assist with this investigation."