A man has been charged following an investigation into incidents where a dog walker was aggressive to members of the public in Midlothian.

On 4 September a 48-year-old woman had threatening gestures made to her while she was driving in Park View, Loanhead.

A 44-year-old cyclist was then also allegedly threatened on a cycle path in the town on Monday.

Police said a 43-year-old man had been charged and a report would be submitted to the procurator fiscal.