A thief who held up a Midlothian shop with a Samurai-type sword is being sought by police.

The armed robbery happened at about 20:10 on Friday at the News Boys Newsagent in The Square, Penicuik.

The thief entered the shop and demanded money from the 80-year-old owner.

A struggle broke out between them and the shopkeeper sustained a minor injury to his hand. The thief then ran off with a three-figure sum of cash. Police are appealing for witnesses.

The thief is white, about 20 years old and about 5ft 7in.

Det Insp Paul Batten, of Police Scotland, said: "This is an extremely unusual offence, given the style of weapon used and thankfully the shopkeeper was not seriously injured.

"We are treating this robbery with the utmost seriousness and I would ask anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious activity around the store on Friday evening to contact police immediately.

"Similarly, anyone who can help us identify and trace the male responsible is also urged to get in touch."