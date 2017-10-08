CCTV released in serious assault probe

Image caption The attack happened in Viewcraig Street in Edinburgh on 30 August

Police investigating an attack on a 21-year-old woman have released a CCTV image of a man they want to trace in connection with the incident.

The serious assault happened in Edinburgh's Viewcraig Street on 30 August.

Detectives said the man pictured was "of interest" to their ongoing investigation.

They have urged anyone with information about him not to approach the man, but to contact police directly.

Det Sgt Paul Cooper said: "This has understandably been extremely distressing for the victim involved and we continue to follow up all lines of inquiry.

"The man pictured is believed to be of significance to our investigation, and we would urge anyone who recognises him not to approach him but to come forward to police as soon as possible."