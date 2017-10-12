Image caption Shaun Woodburn died following an incident on New Year's Day

A teenager has been convicted of culpable homicide following the death of a man in Edinburgh on New Year's Day.

Shaun Woodburn, 30, died after he was attacked outside Gladstone's pub in Leith earlier this year.

The 17-year-old and a friend had earlier carried out assaults on other members of the public in Edinburgh.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was found guilty at Dunfermline High Court.

Along with his friend Mohammed Zakariyah, the teenager was responsible for a campaign of violence on New Year's Eve and the early hours of New Year's Day 2017.

Among the incidents in Warrender Park Road and Bruntsfield Links was the serious assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement and endangerment of the lives of two young males.

The attacks culminated in the death of Mr Woodburn after the assailants travelled to Leith. The victim sustained a fatal head injury.

Harrowing footage

The teenager was convicted of a number of other assaults in relation to the violence. Zakariyah, 19, pled guilty to two assaults and a breach of the peace.

Det Insp Stuart Alexander, of Police Scotland, said: "My thoughts are with Shaun's family at this traumatic time for them.

"They have had to endure the process of a trial and not only hear horrific details but see some harrowing footage of what happened to their loved one that night.

"He was out celebrating the New Year when his life was sadly taken from him."

He added: "On a night when the majority of the country were out celebrating and having fun to bring in the New Year these boys went on the rampage, committing a significant number of random and unprovoked serious assaults on innocent members of the public in different areas of the city.

"Some of these victims were seriously injured and left with permanent disfigurements.

"They required hospital and dental treatment and were extremely traumatised by these incidents."