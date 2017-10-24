Image copyright Getty Images

Residents in Edinburgh could face a 3% rise in council tax bills.

The tax rise is one of a range of measures being considered by the council as it looks to make savings of almost £21m in next year's budget.

The authority is also proposing to cut funding to Edinburgh Leisure by £420,000, increase the cost of parking permits and charge for collecting garden waste.

The proposals will go to a council vote next year.

If approved, they will form part of the City of Edinburgh Council's budget for 2019-19.