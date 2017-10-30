From the section

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car outside a retail park in Fife.

The 68-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene on Riverside Road in Leven, near the Riverside Retail Park at 15:45 on Sunday.

A woman driving the white Mazda 2 car involved in the collision was uninjured.

The road was closed until 20:00 for a police investigation. Police are appealing for witnesses.