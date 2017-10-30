Woman taken to hospital following two-car crash in Edinburgh
- 30 October 2017
- From the section Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman has been taken to hospital following a two-car crash in Edinburgh.
The crash happened westbound on Telford Road, outside the Telford Arms pub, at 07:05. It involved a Volkswagen Golf and a Vauxhall Corsa.
The road was closed for a police investigation and reopened at 08:25.
The woman who was driving the Vauxhall Corsa was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary as a precaution.