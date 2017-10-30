Man detained after girl raped in Dunfermline lane
- 30 October 2017
- From the section Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland
A man has been detained after a teenage girl was raped in a lane in Fife.
Police said the 15-year-old was attacked between 23:00 and 23:30 on Saturday near Carnegie Drive in Dunfermline.
It is understood the serious sexual assault happened in a lane known as St Margaret's Path.
Police are appealing for witnesses.