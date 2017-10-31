An 18-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the rape of a teenager in a lane in Fife.

Police said a 15-year-old girl was attacked between 23:00 and 23:30 on Saturday on St Margaret's Path near Carnegie Drive in Dunfermline.

Joe Mossman, 18, appeared in private at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

He made no plea and was released on bail with the case committed for further examination.