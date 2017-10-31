A new Edinburgh school, which was due to open last year and then in January 2018, has had its opening delayed for a third time.

The new Boroughmuir High School will now open after the February mid-term break.

Officials said it would allow S4, S5 and S6 pupils to do preliminary exams in January with "minimum disruption".

The school's contractors, O'Hare & McGovern, will hand the building over before Christmas.

The school had originally been due to open on 11 August 2017.

Spiritual responsibility

Jacqueline Whymark, chairman of the Boroughmuir High School Parent Council, said: "On behalf of all of the parents of pupils I want everybody to be reassured of the parent council's complete support for the head teacher's and council's current position.

"After discussions with the head teacher during the last couple of months, in which he spoke rationally, and particularly passionately on behalf of all the senior phase pupils who will sit their prelims in January, I endorse his rationale and he has my wholehearted support.

"The move to a new school is a huge logistical, educational and spiritual responsibility.

"It requires the staff's certainty that everything is completely ready, before the school makes the move."

'Right decision'

Head teacher David Dempster said: "As head teacher I am certain that this is the right decision for the school.

"It will allow us to manage our move over an extended period and allow the life of the school and, in particular learning and teaching, to continue with minimal impact.

"The opening of the new High School is an exciting time for all in the Boroughmuir community.

"I'm convinced that with the extended transition period, the process of migration from 'old to new' will be a well-managed and enjoyable experience for us all."

Alison Dickie, City of Edinburgh Council's education vice convener, said: "We have listened to the head teacher and parent council and have agreed it is in the school community's best interests not to rush moving into the new building."