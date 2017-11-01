Councils should not take on large public procurement projects like the trams, Edinburgh's former transport convenor has told the tram inquiry.

Gordon Mackenzie said they create too many opportunities for division and divulging information which may disadvantage the public purse.

Mr Mackenzie said the national transport agency should be in charge, backed by the Scottish government.

The inquiry is examining why the tram system was delivered years late.

It is also looking at why the project was £400m over budget and mired in legal dispute.

The inquiry, before Lord Hardie, continues.