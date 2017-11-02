Image copyright Darren Hepburn

A driver has escaped uninjured after his car exploded in a Fife street.

The incident happened in Macindoe Crescent in Kirkcaldy at 13:20. It is understood the Kia Sportage was parked at the time when a gas tank in the car blew up.

Emergency services put out the blaze by 14:15. Paramedics treated one person at the scene.

A witness said the blast shook nearby buildings and he saw the driver being pulled from the vehicle.

Darren Hepburn, told the BBC Scotland news website: "I felt the house shake and heard a loud bang.

"I ran to the window and saw the back of the car on fire and a few guys pulling out an older guy.

"Apparently there was a gas tank in the back that blew up and started the whole thing.

"It took the fire service ages to get there and by the time they did the car had already rolled down the street a bit and crashed into the bus stop.

"Thankfully the guy was okay. Police weren't letting people leave their houses until they knew the tank was dealt with."