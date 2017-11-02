Image copyright Google Image caption Ms Dunn died close to a retail park on Aitken Street

Two people have been charged after a fatal collision close to a retail park in Leven.

Linda Dunn, 68, who lived in Methil, died after she was struck by a car on Aitken Street at about 15:45 on Sunday.

Gregg William Anderson, 26, and Tiegan Andrea Curruthers, 19, have appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court in connection with the incident.

Both made no plea to the charges they face and the case was continued with both released on bail.

Mr Anderson faces charges of causing death by dangerous driving and causing death while driving while unlicensed or uninsured.

He faces further charges of dangerous driving, driving without a license, driving without insurance, failing to identify the driver of a vehicle when required to do so, and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Ms Curruthers was accused of attempting to pervert the course of justice, causing or permitting another to drive without a license, causing or permitting another to drive without insurance, failing to identify the driver of a vehicle when required to do so and attempted fraud.

Ms Dunn's family have released a statement through the police.

They said: "Linda will be sadly missed by her family and friends and we respectfully ask for privacy at this time."