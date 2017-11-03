CCTV images of a man police wish to speak to in connection with a serious assault in Edinburgh have been released.

The incident happened on Oxgangs Road North at 21:30 on Monday 9 October.

A 15-year-old boy was with friends when he was seriously assaulted by an unknown man.

It is believed the man will be able to help the investigation and they are appealing for anyone who recognises him to come forward.

Det Con Emma Wilkinson, of Police Scotland, said: "The victim suffered a serious injury as a result of this attack and was understandably shaken.

"We are appealing for anyone who can help us locate this male to get in touch with us."