Plans to disband Edinburgh's music school look set to be abandoned.

The proposals for the City of Edinburgh's Music School are now unlikely to feature in the local authority's budget consultation, which is launched on Tuesday.

It follows an outcry from leading musicians, parents and pupils who believe the move would damage the country's cultural reputation.

The council made the plans in a bid to save £383,000.

The Scotsman reported that senior sources said the proposals were now a non-starter.

The music school is currently based at Flora Stevenson Primary and Broughton High School.

The plans were to spread the school, which has about 60 pupils, across four sites in Edinburgh.

Well known former pupils of the school include Garbage lead singer Shirley Manson, Celtic fusion star Martyn Bennett and jazz musician Tommy Smith.

'Grateful for responses'

Council leader Adam McVey said: "It's really important to stress that this proposal has not yet been put out for consultation.

"I'm genuinely grateful for the responses we've had over the last few days and to all the people who have let us know their feelings on the service and its significance, how it works at present and what they see as the challenges in changing that.

"The consultation we take forward next week has to include proposals that can be feasibly be taken forward as options.

"It has to be meaningful or there is no point in it happening. I would add that people have made their views perfectly clear to us on this proposal over the last few days."

A council spokesperson said: "The idea for a city-wide equity and excellence music service has not yet been approved by the finance and resources committee and at this stage remains a proposal.

"It is no secret that the financial position facing all local authorities, including Edinburgh, is still extremely challenging and we need to find £21m of savings to deliver a balanced budget for the 2018/19 financial year.

"I would encourage residents to have their say on our budget consultation when it is published next week."