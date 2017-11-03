A businessman has been found guilty of two attempted murders after petrol bombing two houses in Fife.

Naveed Iqbal went looking for revenge after footage of his brother being attacked at a McDonalds restaurant appeared online.

Iqbal targeted the properties in Glenrothes on 28 March this year.

Both had young children inside them. A 16 year-old boy - thought to have been involved in the attack - lived in one.

A lit petrol-filled bottle was hurled through a window at each house before the occupants fled.

Iqbal, who runs a car repair firm, denied being involved in the crimes.

However, the 34-year-old was found guilty at the High Court in Glasgow.

Iqbal was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing next month.

Jurors heard Iqbal's younger brother had been the victim of an assault before a clip of the incident appeared on Facebook.

'A bit upset'

Iqbal told the court: "I was a wee bit upset watching it. I was angry."

His QC Donald Findlay asked Iqbal: "Did you swear vengeance on the people responsible?"

He replied: "No."

Iqbal said he had been unaware of any petrol bomb attacks until after they happened.

He told jurors: "I found out the next morning. Everyone was speaking about it and it was all over Facebook."

Mr Findlay asked him: "Did you have anything to do with the incidents?"

Iqbal replied: "No, not at all."

Ryan Easton, 26, of Airdrie, North Lanarkshire, had also faced the same charges, but jurors returned not proven verdicts.