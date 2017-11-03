From the section

Image copyright Google Image caption The attack took place in Links Place in Leith

A man has been charged by police in connection with a rape in the doorway of an Edinburgh car park.

A 33-year-old woman was approached by her attacker on Links Place in Leith at about 00:40 on Wednesday 25 October.

Police Scotland said the woman was then subjected to a serious sexual assault and threatened.

A 30-year-old man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court later.