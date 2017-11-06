A police officer in Edinburgh is being treated for burns after being injured by a firework on Bonfire night.

Police and fire crews attended a number of disturbances in Muirhouse and Craigentinny on Sunday.

The police said fireworks were being set off with no regard for public safety and there was also reported damage to cars.

The female officer who was hurt has serious, but not life threatening injuries.

Supt Mandy Paterson, of Police Scotland, said: "My thoughts are with the officer who was injured last night.

"She has worked in the Muirhouse area for a number of years.

"Her injuries are fortunately not life threatening but are serious.

"As always, we had additional officers on duty to deal with any additional firework or bonfire-related incidents over the last week and sadly, the behaviour of a few individuals has undermined what should be an enjoyable time for our communities."