Edinburgh tram firm Tie's former chief executive said it was bizarre Transport Scotland did not have anyone on the board as it was giving 80% funding.

Richard Jeffrey who took on the role in 2009 said it was unhelpful to have them disengaged from the scheme.

The Scottish government removed Transport Scotland from the bodies overseeing the trams after failing to get the project scrapped.

The inquiry is examining why the tram system was delivered years late.

It is also looking at why the project was £400m over budget and mired in legal dispute.

The inquiry, before Lord Hardie, continues.