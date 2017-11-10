A man has been charged by police after a dumper truck smashed into a Fife supermarket.

The incident happened in the early hours of 12 December last year at the Co-op on Lauder Road in Kirkcaldy.

The dumper truck, which was allegedly stolen from Hayfield Industrial estate, caused considerable structural damage and ended up lodged in the side of the building.

A 44-year-old man is due to appear at a later date at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.