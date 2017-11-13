Teenagers charged over delivery driver robberies in Edinburgh
- 13 November 2017
- From the section Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Three teenagers have been charged in connection with the robbery of two delivery drivers in Edinburgh.
The separate incidents happened in the Gorgie area of the city.
One of the drivers was held up at knifepoint.
A 16-year-old boy is due to appear in court later, and two 15-year-old boys are being reported to the Children's Reporter.