Teenagers charged over delivery driver robberies in Edinburgh

Westfield Avenue, towards Westfield Road Image copyright Google
Image caption One of the robberies took place in Westfield Avenue

Three teenagers have been charged in connection with the robbery of two delivery drivers in Edinburgh.

The separate incidents happened in the Gorgie area of the city.

One of the drivers was held up at knifepoint.

A 16-year-old boy is due to appear in court later, and two 15-year-old boys are being reported to the Children's Reporter.

