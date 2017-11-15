Image copyright AFP

Ice sculptors have been using chainsaws and steady hands to put the finishing touches to one of the centre pieces to Edinburgh's Christmas and Hogmanay celebrations.

The six-week season of entertainment includes the Christmas market, ice rink, New Year celebrations and a Journey Through Frozen Scotland.

Sculptors Darren Jackson and Alex Greenhalgh have been working on the Ice Adventure attraction which is housed in a setting of -10C.

All pictures: Andy Buchanan/AFP