Pedestrian hit by car seriously injured in Edinburgh

Inverleith Row

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being knocked down by a car in Edinburgh.

The man in his 60s was hit on Inverleith Row at about 10:35.

He has been taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

The road has been closed and police are asking the public to avoid the area. Witnesses are being urged to contact the police.

