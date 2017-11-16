Image copyright Google Image caption Jewellery, cash and a Mercedes car was taken from a home in Dean Park Court, Kirkcaldy

Police believe criminals are targeting owners of Asian gold, following a series of housebreakings across Fife.

Homes in the Hollybrae and Rowanbrae areas of Kirkcaldy, Dunfermline, Dalgety Bay and Glenrothes have been burgled since August.

Large amounts of cash and Asian gold were taken during the break-ins and detectives believe they are linked.

In the latest incident on Tuesday, thieves also took a silver Mercedes EE20 from a home in Kirkcaldy.

The car was taken from a house in Dean Park Court, together with Asian gold jewellery and cash, between 17:00 and 17:40.

Later the same day, large quantities of jewellery and cash were taken from a home in Eardley Court, Glenrothes.

Police have urged people not to keep large quantities of jewellery and cash in their homes.

Police patrols

Det Insp Paul Dick also appealed for help from any witnesses to the most recent housebreakings and from anyone who knows the whereabouts of the Mercedes, which has the registration number SL14 EZH.

He said he wanted to hear from people who may have dashcam footage of the incident, in particular driving school vehicles which were in the area.

The detective added: "I would again urge all home owners, and especially owners of Asian gold, to take all steps possible to reduce the amount of jewellery and cash they keep in their homes, as it is evident properties are being specifically targeted for this reason.

"If you must keep such high-value property at home, please consider investing in appropriate security systems. Advice on this can be obtained by contacting police on 101

"Finally, I would also ask the public to be extra vigilant and report any suspicious persons or activity in their community to police and pay attention to your neighbours' homes, especially when it appears empty during these darker evening.

"Uniform and plain-clothed patrols have been increased in the affected areas and detectives are working hard to trace these criminals and are speaking to our colleagues in other areas of the country."