Image copyright Google

A pedestrian has died after a crash in Fife involving a 4x4 and a motorbike.

The 53-year-old woman was killed at the scene on the A917 between Anstruther and Pittenweem at about 17:55 on Thursday.

She was hit by the Triumph TT600 motorbike after it collided with the 4x4.

The 45-year-old male biker sustained a number of injuries and was taken to Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, for treatment.

Police Scotland have appealed for witnesses.