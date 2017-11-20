Image copyright Google

The family of a pedestrian who died after being hit by a motorbike in Fife have said she was a "remarkable woman".

Josephine Fernie, 53, from Anstruther, died in an incident on the A917 between Anstruther and Pittenweem at about 17:55 on Thursday.

She was hit by the Triumph TT600 motorbike after it was in collision with a 4x4.

The 45-year-old male biker sustained a number of injuries and was taken to Ninewells Hospital, Dundee.

He continues to be treated in hospital.

'Terrible loss'

Ms Fernie's family said: "Josephine was a remarkable woman who would do anything for anyone.

"The most loving caring wife anyone could have as well as the most loving mum in the world, always there when you wanted a laugh."

Inquiries are currently ongoing and a report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.

Insp Brenda Sinclair, of Police Scotland, said: "Our thoughts and condolences are with Josephine's family as they come to terms with their terrible loss.

"Inquiries into the full circumstances of this collision are still ongoing and I would urge anyone with information to contact us as soon as possible."