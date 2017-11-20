Image copyright Google

An armed robber who threatened two Edinburgh shop workers with a hammer and a knife has been jailed for four years and four months.

Harry Tant, 26, from Edinburgh, held up the Scotmid shop in Lindsay Road, Newhaven, at 06:15 on 28 May, wearing a motorbike helmet.

A total of £3,882 was stolen and none of it was recovered.

Tant admitted assaulting the women by brandishing a hammer and knife and robbing them of money.

He was also ordered to be monitored in the community for three years after his release to protect the public.

Motorbike outside

Tant, who was out on licence when he committed the robbery, will have to serve the remaining year of his previous sentence before starting the latest one.

The High Court in Glasgow heard he walked into the shop wearing a motorbike helmet, produced the weapons and told the women, who are aged 51 and 41, to open the safe.

Tant then ordered them to fill his rucksack with cash.

The women were then forced to carry some of the money bags, which could not fit into the rucksack, to where Tant's motorbike was parked outside.

Solicitor advocate Stuart Carson told the court that Tant had run up debts to drug dealers and added: "Against that background, he committed this offence."

Judge Lord Beckett told Tant: "You have expressed remorse, but you subjected these women to a menacing and frightening ordeal.

"This was premeditated to a certain extent. You came prepared with a hammer and a knife and were wearing a helmet.

"You menaced these women with weapons and coerced them to open the safe and you stole more than £3,000.

"If you keep coming back doing this the sentences will just get longer and longer. I hope you take advantage of opportunities available to you in prison."