Image copyright Google Image caption Some of the offences took place at Edinburgh's Saughton prison

A sex offender has been jailed for nine years and three months for raping and abusing other inmates.

Steven McGarry, 43, committed a string of sex offences against men at Edinburgh's Saughton jail and Glenochil prison in Clackmannanshire.

One prisoner was raped while another was assaulted while he slept, the High Court in Edinburgh was told

The 13 sexual offences involving seven victims took place between 2012 and 2015.

Sleeping convict

Judge John Morris him: "Given your criminal record a lengthy custodial sentence is inevitable."

McGarry, a prisoner in Edinburgh, was also put on the sex offenders' register indefinitely.

Defence counsel David Nicholson said McGarry had received an 11-year sentence in 2005 and had been released and then recalled to prison to serve the whole of the term.

He said it was clear from a background report that McGarry had "to a large extent become institutionalised".