Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Woman pushed off train at station

CCTV Image copyright Police Scotland

Police investigating after a woman was pushed off a train have released CCTV images of a man they want to trace.

The incident happened on board a ScotRail service which had just arrived into Edinburgh Park station.

A man boarded the train at about 17:35 on Monday 25 September and assaulted a woman by elbowing and pushing her from the carriage.

He then assaulted a male passenger. Police want to speak to the man in the images in connection with the inquiry.

