Image copyright SNS Group Craig Foy Image caption The court heard that Marvin Bartley (left) hounded Ainsley McRae with unwanted phone calls and threats

Hibs footballer Marvin Bartley has been convicted of threatening to ruin the life of a woman he was seeing after she told his girlfriend about them.

Paisley Sheriff Court heard how the midfielder hounded Ainsley McRae with unwanted phone calls and threats.

In one call he told her to "protect the people around you".

Bartley, 31, from Penicuik, was fined £400 for behaving in a manner which would be likely to cause fear or alarm.

Paisley Sheriff Court heard that the footballer met Miss McRae, who is from East Kilbride, through Facebook before he met up with her in person.

On 13 January, his long-term girlfriend noticed a message from Miss McRae on Facebook which revealed she and Bartley had been meeting up and messaging each other.

Aggressive phone call

Bartley told the court he ducked out of Hibs' training to phone McRae, 25, about the messages, before driving from Edinburgh to Glasgow after the training session to confront her.

He turned up at her workplace in Glasgow city centre but was told she was not there.

He then told her in an "angry" and "aggressive" phone call he would try and ruin her life before adding: "Protect the people around you."

The court heard that he shouted and swore at Miss McCrae, leaving her so scared that she was in floods of tears and was shaking so much her teeth were "chattering."

Miss McCrae said Bartley told her he would tell his girlfriend about them but did not - prompting her to message his girlfriend via Facebook to break the news as "she had a right to know."

Bartley told the court he was on a break from his girlfriend when he met Miss McCrae.

Not a credible witness

He said he told Miss McRae he had a girlfriend and only ever met her twice before going to her work and phoning her a few times on the day in question.

Describing himself as "a polite young gentleman", he denied he was "angry" with her for telling his girlfriend about them.

He insisted he had not be been looking for "a friend with benefits" in Miss McRae and denied he "had been caught out".

But Sheriff Seith Ireland said: "I find, beyond reasonable doubt, the accused is guilty of this offence.

"In my view Mr Bartley can't be described as a credible and reliable witness.

"I accept everything Miss McRae says about what took place in the relationship, as it turns out, and the phone calls and behaviour of Mr Bartley."

The judge said "justice is blind" and "everyone should be treated equally" as he fined Bartley, a first offender, for the offence. The footballer asked for 28 days to pay the fine.

Bartley signed for Hibs from English side Leyton Orient, in 2015, and was an unused sub in the Edinburgh side's Scottish Cup Final win over Rangers last year.