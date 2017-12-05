Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened on the B1377 near Drem train station

A man has been seriously hurt in a road-rage attack in East Lothian.

The 59-year-old was driving towards East Fortune on the B1377 when a grey Volkswagen Golf approached from the opposite direction, towards Drem.

The victim got out of his blue Land Rover Discovery near the village's train station and the attacker also got out of his car.

He was assaulted and suffered a serious facial injury.

The incident happened on 27 November between 2pm and 3pm.

Ch Insp Matt Paden from Police Scotland said: "Road-rage incidents are unacceptable and thankfully rare in East Lothian.

"Nevertheless we are treating this incident seriously and I would encourage any members of the public to come forward with information."

After the incident, the victim attended Edinburgh Royal Infirmary before being released following treatment.

The suspect is described as white, aged around 35, 5ft 9ins, stocky and with short brown hair.

He was wearing a grey t-shirt, blue jeans and spoke with a local accent.