Two dead after being hit by trains

Two people have died after being hit by trains in separate incidents in Scotland.

One person was killed on the Dumfries to Carlisle line, between Carrutherstown and Ruthwell, at about 07:30 on Saturday.

An hour later, a second person died when they were struck between Livingston and Bathgate.

A spokeswoman for British Transport Police said neither of the deaths were suspicious.

The deaths led to disruption for rail passengers travelling between Bathgate and Edinburgh, and Glasgow and Carlisle.