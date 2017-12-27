A 28-year-old motorcyclist has died after crashing into a parked car in an Edinburgh street.

The incident happened at about 14:30 on Tuesday in Duddingston Park South near to the junction with Milton Road.

The man, who was riding a Husqvarna motorbike, died at the scene. The road was closed for about five-and-a-half hours.

The parked Saab 93 car was unoccupied at the time. Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Sgt Kos Papakyriakou, of Police Scotland, said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of this man who tragically lost his life as a result of the collision.

"I would ask anyone who was in the vicinity of the area immediately prior to the collision, or who witnessed what happened, to contact police as soon as possible.

"Similarly, anyone with other information relevant to this inquiry is asked to come forward to help with our investigations."