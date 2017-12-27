A US Air Force refuelling jet has landed at Glasgow Prestwick Airport after declaring an emergency over the Atlantic Ocean.

The Boeing KC-135 was at a height of about 25,000ft over the Isle of Mull when it broadcast an emergency code at about 08:00.

The aircraft, which is used to refuel other planes in mid-air, landed safely a short time later.

The jet had been diverted after its pilots reported technical issues.

A Prestwick Airport spokeswoman said: "The aircraft landed safely with no further issues."