Police are trying to trace three men following a hare coursing incident in Fife on Boxing Day.

Two dogs were seen catching and killing a hare on farmland near Thornton at about 16:15 on Tuesday.

The first man was in his late 30s, 6ft tall, of stocky build with short blond hair. He was wearing a light coloured sweatshirt and dark trousers.

The other two were in their 20s, and were shorter and of smaller build, with short dark hair

Both wore dark clothing, and one was said to have sharp facial features.

'Very seriously'

All three men were wearing hoods and hats.

The dogs were a brindle brown greyhound and a larger, tan greyhound.

Sgt Chris Mutter, of Glenrothes Police Station, said: "Intentionally or recklessly allowing dogs to kill a wild hare is an offence under the Wildlife and Countryside Act and we take these incidents very seriously.

"The men were seen and heard shouting and whistling for their dogs off Balbeggie Avenue and Grantsmuir Road and were on foot, so I am keen to speak to anyone who may have seen a group of men with dogs in this area yesterday afternoon, or anyone who recognises them from their descriptions."