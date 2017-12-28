Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Farmer's Son Haggis has been recalled

Batches of haggis, black pudding and white pudding have been recalled over food poisoning fears.

The Farmer's Son, in Auchtertool, Fife, has advised customers not to eat its products and to return them to the place from where they were bought.

The Food Standards Agency issued a warning noting concerns over the company's procedures for the control of Clostridium botulinum.

The firm has said no botulism had been found and the recall was a precaution.

The Farmer's Son recalled several products on Saturday.

That was followed by the advisory issued by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) which said: "The Farmer's Son is recalling various products because of concerns over the company's procedures in place to control Clostridium botulinum.

The bacteria can produce botulinum toxin, which causes serious food poisoning and has the potential to be fatal.

Image copyright FSA Image caption The FSA website shows the products which have been recalled

A product recall notice issued by the firm said "no botulism has been found" and customers were being asked to return the products "as a precautionary measure".

The company added: "We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused."

What is being recalled

Product: Haggis Bungs.

Pack size: 1lb, 2lb & 4lb

'Use By' Date: 20/12/17, 27/12/17, 03/01/18, 10/01/18

Product: Haggis 4 Slice

Pack size: 300g

'Use By' Date: 20/12/17, 27/12/17, 03/01/18, 10/01/18

Product: Black and White Pudding 4 Slice

Pack size: 300g

'Use By' Date: 21/12/17, 28/12/17, 04/01/18, 11/01/18

No other The Farmer's Son products are known to be affected.

Batches of haggis bungs and four-slice packs with use-by dates up to 10 January are affected.

Black and white pudding packs with use-by dates up to 11 January are also being recalled.

The Food Standards Agency said anyone who has bought the products should not eat them and return them to the shop where they were purchased.