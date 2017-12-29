Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Firefighters tackle blaze in flats in Edinburgh

  • 29 December 2017
Clerk Street

About 20 firefighters have been tackling a fire in an Edinburgh city centre tenement.

Emergency services were called just after 14:15 to the blaze, which had started in the basement of a stairwell in Clerk Street.

Four fire engines were sent to the fire in the four-storey building and it was extinguished by about 14:45.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are at the scene "ensuring the area is made safe." There were no casualties.

