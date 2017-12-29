Man detained over post office robbery bid in Edinburgh
- 29 December 2017
A man has been detained following an attempted robbery at an Edinburgh post office.
The post office in Colinton Mains Drive was held up at about 13:30.
Police Scotland said they are investigating the incident.