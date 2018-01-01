Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Loony Dookers brave the chilly Forth

  • 1 January 2018
Loony Dookers

More than 1,000 people braved the icy waters of the Firth of Forth for the annual New Year's Day Loony Dook.

Jokingly conceived more than 30 years ago as a hangover cure, the event has become an annual charity fundraiser during Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebrations.

Participants paraded in fancy dress for the sell-out event at South Queensferry.

A warming bowl of porridge was on offer as an incentive for taking the plunge.

