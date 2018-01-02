Water pipe leak disrupts Edinburgh rail services
- 2 January 2018
There has been some disruption to rail services through Edinburgh Waverley Station after a water pipe burst.
The problem with the water main beside platform 19 has led to trains being re-routed to other platforms.
Virgin Trains posted pictures showing water from the pipe spraying high into the station roof.
The train operator said staff were tackling the leak. It tweeted: "The team there are working to get this plugged ASAP!"