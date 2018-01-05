Image copyright Google Image caption The theft took place at a property in Bankton Terrace

Thieves have made off with jewellery, cash, a car and a motorbike worth a six-figure sum in a break-in.

The incident happened at Bankton Terrace in Livingston between 16:00 and 20:00 on Tuesday.

The homeowners returned to their property to find the items had been taken.

PC Kenny Alexander said the victims had been "obviously devastated" by the crime and said police were pursuing a number of lines of inquiry.

As well as the cash and items of jewellery, thieves took a white BMW 640D Gran Coupe, with registration SL15 HZU, and an Aprilia motorbike, with registration BF16 JNN.

Anyone who has seen either vehicle or has any other information about the theft has been asked to contact police.