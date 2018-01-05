Woman dies after fall from Scott Monument

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Police were called after reports of a woman falling from the Scott Monument on Friday afternoon

A woman has died in Edinburgh after falling from the Scott Monument.

Emergency services were called to Princes Street at about 15:45 on Friday after reports of someone falling from the city landmark.

Police have now confirmed a woman died at the scene.

It happened close to the popular Christmas markets which have been running in Princes Street Gardens since the end of last year.

The incident is not thought to be suspicious but inquiries are at an early stage.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police in Edinburgh were called to Princes Street around 15.45 on Friday 5 January, after a report of a woman having fallen from the Scott Monument.

"The woman was sadly pronounced dead at the scene."

Princes Street was closed to traffic for a short time but all traffic now has access to one lane westbound.