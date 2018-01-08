Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Firefighters tackle large fire at Edinburgh pub

  • 8 January 2018
The Cowgate Image copyright Mike@tesodb

Firefighters are tackling a large blaze in a pub in Edinburgh's Cowgate.

The fire broke out in the three-storey OX184 building, between Blair Street and Guthrie Street, just before 15:00.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said seven fire engines were at the scene along with dozens of firefighters.

OX184 tweeted: "All staff ok - out in plenty of time - closed until further notice."

A fire service spokesman said: "The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 2.50pm on Monday January 8 to reports of a fire in Edinburgh.

"Operations control mobilised six fire appliances to the fire involving a three-storey building in the city's Cowgate.

"Firefighters are using powerful water jets to tackle the fire."
Image copyright Oliver Wain

