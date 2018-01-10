Image copyright Google

A 25-year-old man has been charged by police in connection with a serious assault in an Edinburgh city centre club.

The incident happened at about 00:10 on Sunday 13 August 2017 in the Opal Lounge on George Street.

A 22-year-old man sustained serious facial injuries and was taken to St John's Hospital in Livingston.

The 25-year-old is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on 7 February.